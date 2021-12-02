Argentina unveils new electric UAVs

Jorge Taiana, Argentina's minister of defence, looks over a new electrical UAV at Chamical Air Base

Argentina has shown off two new electric propulsion training UAVs during a visit to Chamical Military Air Base by Jorge Taiana, the country's minister of defence.

During a tour of Chamical Air Base, La Rioja, Jorge Taiana, Argentina's minister of defence, was shown new electrical propulsion UAVs - dubbed the AR-1F Owl and the AR-1A Aukan - aircraft to be used for training and ISR.

In a notice published by Argentina's MoD on 29 November the fixed wing air vehicles were described as low cost to manufacture and operate but technical specifications and capabilities of the Owl and Aukan were not published.

'Both devices are intended for the training of operator and technical personnel for flight tasks and activities related to Operation ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and practices with Ground Control Station,' states a translated version of the notice.

'We are witnessing the rebirth and revival of the Chamical base with the development of an Air Force technology center,' said Taiana.

'Argentina has to face many challenges, one of them is in the area of Defense through the formation of modern Armed Forces, respectful of the Constitution and that guarantee National Defense.'

According to a previous Shephard report, Argentina is also interested in acquiring UAVs for army ISR operations having put out a tender for a fleet of 17 such aircraft with a minimum range of 8km and 30min flight time.