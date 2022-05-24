Anka flies the flag for Turkey in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has become the first foreign production partner for the Anka UAV from Turkish Aerospace Industries, after the company signed an MoU with the state-run Kazakhstan Engineering Company.

The agreement on 11 May foresees joint manufacturing of Anka in Kazakhstan, and it comes after long-standing interest from the Central Asian republic in the MALE platform that culminated in November 2021 with an order for three Anka-S UASs.

In addition to joint production, the MoU also envisages cooperation in technology transfer and MRO.

The significance of the MoU extends beyond the technology itself as it underlines efforts by Ankara to