AeroVironment to provide Uzbeks with Puma 3 AE

‘Brotherly’ Pakistan-Turkey ties include UAV procurement
The Pakistan Air Force is expected to unveil Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in March 2022, as it seeks to gain an advantage over Indian air defences.
AeroVironment is providing its RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UAS to Uzbekistan under the FMS programme, the DoD revealed on 27 January.
Work on the $8.54 million deal from US Army Contracting Command will be completed by 30 November 2022.
While the DoD did not disclose how many Puma 3 AE systems will be provided under the contract, Shephard Defence Insight gives a unit price of $225,000 for the UAS.
This translates into 38 or so aircraft for Uzbekistan.
The Puma 3 AE provides intelligence and targeting data from the land or sea through real-time imagery. The UAS is equipped with the Mantis i45 AE Gimbal by AeroVironment that contains two 15mp EO cameras with 50x zoom, IR capabilities and high-power illumination.
In August 2021, AeroVironment announced the introduction of standardised modular payload interface kits. These allowed third-party payload manufacturers and the US DoD and international partners to develop and integrate payloads onto the Puma quickly and easily.
