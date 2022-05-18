To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AeroVironment calls on US Army to scrap FTUAS Increment 2

18th May 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

A RQ-7B Shadow UAS launches from a ramp at the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment at Balli UAS Airfield, Vilseck, Germany. (Photo: US Army)

A leading competitor involved in the US Army's Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS) programme wants to see a forthcoming phase in the project axed.

Ahead of the US Army preparing to announce an industry contractor for Increment 1 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS), AeroVironment has said the service should cancel Increment 2 in order to save between '$50-100 million' and move directly to a programme of record. 

Designed to source a replacement for the RQ-7 Shadow, the FTUAS effort wrapped up an extensive test and demonstration phase in Q4 2021, involving Aerovironment's Jump 20, Textron’s Aerosonde HQ, L3Harris Technologies’ FVR-90 and Martin UAV's V-Bat. 

Following the test phase, industry had been asked to submit Increment 1 proposals before 31 October 2021, which were to be

