AeroVironment calls on US Army to scrap FTUAS Increment 2
Ahead of the US Army preparing to announce an industry contractor for Increment 1 of the Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS), AeroVironment has said the service should cancel Increment 2 in order to save between '$50-100 million' and move directly to a programme of record.
Designed to source a replacement for the RQ-7 Shadow, the FTUAS effort wrapped up an extensive test and demonstration phase in Q4 2021, involving Aerovironment's Jump 20, Textron’s Aerosonde HQ, L3Harris Technologies’ FVR-90 and Martin UAV's V-Bat.
Following the test phase, industry had been asked to submit Increment 1 proposals before 31 October 2021, which were to be
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
DoD orders quadcopters with ‘Swiss Army knife’ operating system
Wolverine UAVs ordered by the DoD are designed to be fully GPS-resilient for use in urban warfare scenarios.
-
Silent Sentinel to provide threat detection for UK MoD’s RPV programme
Silent Sentinel joins Phase 3 of the UK MoD’s RPV programme to provide the Mission Master UGV with sensors.
-
Kaman forecasts tenfold return on new KARGO expeditionary UAV
As development of Kaman's KARGO UAV continues at pace, the company is anticipating high demand based on interest from the USMC and talks with the US Air Force and US Army.
-
ReconRobotics aims to broaden Throwbot 2 capabilities
Plans are in place to expand the capabilities of the Throwbot 2 UGV to transport additional payloads.