ADEX 2017: KUS-10 awaits next flight opportunity

The Aerospace Division of Korean Air (KAL-ASD) again showed its KUS-VH at Seoul ADEX, with the company recording progress in its quest to create an unmanned MD 500 helicopter.

KAL-ASD has assigned the nomenclature of KUS-10 to this platform that undertook its first series of flights last year. An engineer told Shephard that a pilot was aboard the helicopter during these tests to assume responsibility for some parts of the flights.

An engineer said the project had moved on quite a bit since the KUS-VH was displayed two years ago at Seoul ADEX 2015. However, no specific timeline exists for