To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ADEX 2017: Korean Air promotes crewless aircraft

17th October 2017 - 12:36 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

RSS

Amongst its range of UAVs covering the tactical to strategic levels the Aerospace Business Division of Korean Air showed a new type known as the Hybrid drone, or KUS-HD, at Seoul ADEX 2017.

A spokesman said the KUS-HD, which uses a petrol engine to recharge its electrical batteries, offers 2-4 times greater endurance than a regular quadrotor. Able to fly for two hours and with a 70km/h maximum speed, the 30kg aircraft can carry an 8kg payload.

Korean Air lists military ISR missions amongst its intended functions, as well as ‘coast guard, forest fire monitoring, disaster countermeasures, parcel delivery and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us