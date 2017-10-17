ADEX 2017: Korean Air promotes crewless aircraft

Amongst its range of UAVs covering the tactical to strategic levels the Aerospace Business Division of Korean Air showed a new type known as the Hybrid drone, or KUS-HD, at Seoul ADEX 2017.

A spokesman said the KUS-HD, which uses a petrol engine to recharge its electrical batteries, offers 2-4 times greater endurance than a regular quadrotor. Able to fly for two hours and with a 70km/h maximum speed, the 30kg aircraft can carry an 8kg payload.

Korean Air lists military ISR missions amongst its intended functions, as well as ‘coast guard, forest fire monitoring, disaster countermeasures, parcel delivery and