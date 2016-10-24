USMC selects Veraxx for AH-1Z FTDs

With the first production variant entering service in 2005 the Bell AH-1Z Viper has become a crucial part of the US Marine Corps’ expeditionary air power capability. The AH-1Z fleet is expected to number nearly 190 when the last aircraft is delivered in 2019.

Training devices for the AH-1Z have previously been delivered by Bell Helicopter and FlightSafety International but in October 2016, the US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) headquartered in Orlando, Florida awarded Veraxx Engineering Corporation a $21.3 million contract to provide three AH-1Z flight training devices (FTD).

As well as the