Norway to train Ukrainian marines and supply support equipment

16th February 2024 - 12:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Ukrainian Marine forces taking part in training in Norway. (Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces)

Norway has been a part of the UK-led Maritime Capability Coalition which has supported the development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, the creation of a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and the provision of river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways.

Norway will begin training Ukrainian Marines in small boat operations before mid-year 2024 in a programme expected to last for 12 months which will also see the Nordic country supply rubber boats and equipment worth about NOK6 million (US$570,000).

The Norwegian Army has already been involved in the training of Ukrainian Marines in other operations and was described in a statement as taking the “first step in the [Maritime Capability Coalition] work that Norway is co-ordinating with [the UK]”.

Norway, like other NATO countries, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

In January 2024 Norway placed a NOK1.4 billion order for more Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence systems with deliveries, expected in 2026–27, replacing equipment previously donated to Ukraine.

The contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency will include new multi-missile canister launchers and new Fire Distribution Centres for NASAMS.

On 3 January, the Norwegian MoD said it would send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots and that Norway had already sent 10 instructors to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots.

