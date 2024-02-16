Norway to train Ukrainian marines and supply support equipment

Norway will begin training Ukrainian Marines in small boat operations before mid-year 2024 in a programme expected to last for 12 months which will also see the Nordic country supply rubber boats and equipment worth about NOK6 million (US$570,000).

The Norwegian Army has already been involved in the training of Ukrainian Marines in other operations and was described in a statement as taking the “first step in the [Maritime Capability Coalition] work that Norway is co-ordinating with [the UK]”.

Norway, like other NATO countries, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

In January 2024 Norway placed a NOK1.4 billion order for more Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence systems with deliveries, expected in 2026–27, replacing equipment previously donated to Ukraine.

The contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency will include new multi-missile canister launchers and new Fire Distribution Centres for NASAMS.

On 3 January, the Norwegian MoD said it would send two F-16 fighters to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots and that Norway had already sent 10 instructors to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots.