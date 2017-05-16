ITEC 2017: Dutch air force looks to simulation (video)

The Royal Netherlands Air Force is looking to create a mix of 50% simulated training and 50% live training for its pilots.

At a site in Gilze en Rijen the service has partnered with CAE to build a simulation and training centre for its C-130 and KDC-10 aircraft.

Speaking with Shephard, Col Harold Boekholt said that this was just the first step in the simulation training plan for the Dutch Air Force.