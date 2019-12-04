I/ITSEC 2019: Treality SVS wins C-130 display contract

Xenia, Ohio-headquartered Treality SVS has won a contract to provide two glass mirror collimated visual CD Series systems for C-130H and C-130J full motion trainers to an unspecified international customer.

Configured as cross-cockpit collimated display systems, the displays provide large unobstructed horizontal and vertical fields of view.

This is a significant contract for the company and follows on from the upgrade for the US Navy’s MH-60 simulators awarded over three years ago. Sourcing the mirrors in Japan, the company experienced initial teething problems in matching the segments.

‘We have addressed and solved those problems and through the use of our