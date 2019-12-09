To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

I/ITSEC 2019: Editors' highlights of the week (video)

9th December 2019 - 12:00 GMT | by Adam Wakeling in Orlando

As I/ITSEC 2019 drew to a close, Shephard's Editor Richard Thomas, MTSN Editor Trevor Nash and VP Content Tony Skinner discussed their highlights from the week in Orlando, Florida.

This segment was captured during recording for The Weekly Defence Podcast, sponsored by Nammo. Listen to the full episode here.

