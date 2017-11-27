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I/ITSEC 2017: The week's hot topics (video)

27th November 2017 - 00:30 GMT | by Beth Maundrill, Grant Turnbull in Orlando

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Shephard staff reporter Beth Maundrill talks through some of the key topics that will likely influence this week's I/ITSEC exhibition in Orlando, Florida.

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Beth Maundrill

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Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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