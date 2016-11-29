I/ITSEC 2016: SGB Enterprises contracts Stirling Dynamics

Active control technology specialists Stirling Dynamics has received a contract from SGB Enterprises to supply active controls for their UH-60M and CH-47F helicopter flight simulators for the US Army. This contract award builds upon a long term relationship involving joint development of the equipment between the two companies.

SGB will provide its Cockpit Avionics Procedural Tool with visual and flight control systems (CAPTE-VCS) - a device designed to train operators in start-up, shutdown, on-ground and in-flight emergency procedures. Such devices are used to train tasks prior to using the full mission simulators.

Stirling will be responsible for supplying seven cockpit