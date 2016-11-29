To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2016: SGB Enterprises contracts Stirling Dynamics

I/ITSEC 2016: SGB Enterprises contracts Stirling Dynamics

29th November 2016 - 12:15 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Orlando

RSS

Active control technology specialists Stirling Dynamics has received a contract from SGB Enterprises to supply active controls for their UH-60M and CH-47F helicopter flight simulators for the US Army. This contract award builds upon a long term relationship involving joint development of the equipment between the two companies.

SGB will provide its Cockpit Avionics Procedural Tool with visual and flight control systems (CAPTE-VCS) - a device designed to train operators in start-up, shutdown, on-ground and in-flight emergency procedures. Such devices are used to train tasks prior to using the full mission simulators.

Stirling will be responsible for supplying seven cockpit

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us