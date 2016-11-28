To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2016: French Air Force looks to outsource pilot training equipment

I/ITSEC 2016: French Air Force looks to outsource pilot training equipment

28th November 2016 - 21:02 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Orlando

RSS

France's military procurement agency (DGA) has ‘recommended’ that Babcock France be awarded a contract to provide and maintain a training aircraft fleet and related services for the French Air Force.

Known as the Formation modernisée et entrainment différencie des equipages de chase (FOMEDEC), this public, private partnership programme (PPP) is expected to be worth over €400 million to Babcock. The company says that around half of this figure will be used to buy aircraft and ground based training equipment.

Babcock Group is no stranger to providing flying training services. The company is a 50% share holder in Ascent

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us