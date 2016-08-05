HMAS Ballarat fires at ex-USS Thatch
HMAS Ballarat, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, has fired six missiles in a sinking exercise (SINKEX) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise in Hawaii, the navy announced on 4 August.
The frigate fired three Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles, a Harpoon anti-ship missile, and launched its embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to fire two Hellfire missiles at the ex-USS Thatch, an Oliver Hazard Perry-class former frigate of the US Navy.
During the international maritime exercise, the frigate was part of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group. It conducted air defence, anti-submarine and surface serials during the exercise's complex multi-threat warfare environment training scenarios.
The Evolved Sea Sparrow is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile that can target and engage low velocity air threats, surface-based targets, high-diving threats, and highly manoeuvring, high-speed anti-ship cruise missiles. It can also engage ships, helicopters and aircraft.
Exercise RIMPAC saw more than 25,000 personnel from 26 countries participate in training to improve interoperability between Pacific Rim armed forces.
More from Training
-
I/ITSEC 2022: BAE Systems and Red 6 augment Hawk trainer jet's reality
Integrated with BAE Systems' Hawk fast jet trainer, Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality Systems can provide Red Air and synthetic training against near-peer adversaries.
-
I/ITSEC 2022: Thales goes it alone on British Army CTTP strategic partnership bid
Thales announced no other official team members in the runup to the UK’s largest and most complex land training programme, but the company is confident it can leverage its data and digital experience, and the recent acquisition of RUAG's training business.
-
Droneshield, xReality partner up for counter-drone training at I/ITSEC 2022
DroneShield will leverage xReality's immersive technology to offer C-UAS training solutions for military markets.