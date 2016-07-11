Farnborough 2016: Textron buys ATAC

There is much talk within the training and simulation community about the live and virtual balance. Although increasing amounts of training are moving into the virtual domain, there is still a major requirement to undertake live flight training, especially for fast-jet combat aircraft.

Companies such as Discovery Air Defence, Draken International and Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) have been in this space for a number of years. Now Textron has acquired ATAC to add its mass and financial muscle to the mix and to take ATAC to the next level.

Formed in 1996, ATAC has provided over 44,000 hours of