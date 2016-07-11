To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Farnborough 2016: Textron buys ATAC

11th July 2016 - 10:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in RAF Fairford

RSS

There is much talk within the training and simulation community about the live and virtual balance. Although increasing amounts of training are moving into the virtual domain, there is still a major requirement to undertake live flight training, especially for fast-jet combat aircraft.

Companies such as Discovery Air Defence, Draken International and Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) have been in this space for a number of years. Now Textron has acquired ATAC to add its mass and financial muscle to the mix and to take ATAC to the next level.

Formed in 1996, ATAC has provided over 44,000 hours of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough International Airshow 2016 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us