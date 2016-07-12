To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Farnborough 2016: Link highlights F-16 DTT

12th July 2016 - 08:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Farnborough

RSS

L3 Link is using the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 (FIA 2016) to highlight its F-16 training capabilities with the exhibition of an F-16 desktop training system (DTT).

The company has previously supplied F-16 training systems to the US Air Force and a number of overseas air forces but this is the first time that they have shown a DTT.

The device features the company’s HD World image generation system showing its Swiss database that was developed for the Swiss Air Force’s F/A-18 simulator. The device has a 180 degree field-of-view that is displayed on three Samsung flat panel displays.

‘We

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough International Airshow 2016 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us