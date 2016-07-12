Farnborough 2016: Link highlights F-16 DTT

L3 Link is using the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 (FIA 2016) to highlight its F-16 training capabilities with the exhibition of an F-16 desktop training system (DTT).

The company has previously supplied F-16 training systems to the US Air Force and a number of overseas air forces but this is the first time that they have shown a DTT.

The device features the company’s HD World image generation system showing its Swiss database that was developed for the Swiss Air Force’s F/A-18 simulator. The device has a 180 degree field-of-view that is displayed on three Samsung flat panel displays.

‘We