Ukraine SOV assessment

As Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko visited Special Operations Forces on 17th January, details have emerged regarding an uplift in equipment for Ukraine’s Special Operations Command (UKR SOCOM).

During his visit to UKR SOCOM personnel in the northern Zhytomyr Region, details emerged regarding the procurement of additional weaponry and mobility equipment to further enhance the operational effectiveness of force components currently supporting the government’s Joint Forces Operations (JFO) at home.

Upgrades in materiel include the delivery of an undisclosed number of 12.7mm LRT-3 sniper systems from PGW Defence Technologies in Canada. The LRT-3 Sniper Weapon System weighs a total of 25lbs