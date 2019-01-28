Ukraine SOV assessment
As Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko visited Special Operations Forces on 17th January, details have emerged regarding an uplift in equipment for Ukraine’s Special Operations Command (UKR SOCOM).
During his visit to UKR SOCOM personnel in the northern Zhytomyr Region, details emerged regarding the procurement of additional weaponry and mobility equipment to further enhance the operational effectiveness of force components currently supporting the government’s Joint Forces Operations (JFO) at home.
Upgrades in materiel include the delivery of an undisclosed number of 12.7mm LRT-3 sniper systems from PGW Defence Technologies in Canada. The LRT-3 Sniper Weapon System weighs a total of 25lbs
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Special Operations
-
GSOF Symposium Europe: Events in Ukraine drive SOF procurement in Europe (Sponsored)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments across Europe, where there are increasing efforts to upgrade and replace military capabilities.
-
SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology
Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.
-
Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
-
Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
-
Safran expands Geonyx family
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.
-
Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.