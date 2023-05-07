SOF Week 2023: What to expect
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and industry have gathered in Tampa, FL, for the inaugural SOF Week, a chance for the command to outline priorities and companies to showcase their offerings.
Bulgarian special forces and Royal Marines to enhance interoperability in joint training exercise
Bulgaria's special forces have teamed up with the Royal Marines for their largest UK deployment in a decade.
Safran rolls out new navigation solution for French Navy commandoes
Safran Electronics and Defence has developed the NAVKITE position, navigation, timing (PNT) system for use by French Navy commando forces on semi-rigid boats.
France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles
Inspired by lessons learned in Ukraine, the 4x4 Technamm Fennec 2 is looking for its first customers, while the Masstech Commando has already been ordered by France and Jordan