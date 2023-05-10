News
SOF Week 2023: US Marine Forces Special Operations Command interview (video)
The Commander of US Marine Forces Special Operations Command talks about recruiting and retaining talent during SOF Week 2023.
Speaking after his panel session on Attracting and Selecting Key Talent, Major General Matthew Trollinger, Commander, U.S. Marine Forces Special Operations Command, outlines the challenge of finding the right talent for unique requirements.
