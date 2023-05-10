News
SOF Week 2023: U.S. Army Special Operations Command outlines recruitment challenges (video)
USSOCOM has the nation’s most elite warfighters in its arsenal, but how does it ensure they thrive and excel throughout their careers?
Speaking directly after his panel session on Developing and Retaining Talent, Lieutenant General Jonathan Braga, the Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, outlines the importance of retaining talent in the service.
