To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

SOF Week 2023: SOFWERX lays out its stall

9th May 2023 - 18:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
SOFWERX Director Leslie Babich speaks to Shephard Media on the sidelines of SOF Week 2023 in Tampa.

SOFWERX is a platform that helps solve challenging warfighter problems at scale through collaboration, ideation, events, and rapid prototyping.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from SOF Week 2023

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us