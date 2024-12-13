Naval Warfare Review 2024: Business as usual overshadowed by geopolitics and budgets, but innovation promised solutions

What kind of year has it been?

In the naval domain, the answer to that question in 2024 depended on whose navy you spoke to, and what challenges they faced. The idea of ‘business as usual’ came under threat across the year from geopolitical shifts that created new threats, from budgetary shackles, and from the rise of new technologies.

2024 saw several new programmes of consequence signed, started, or brought to fruition, though.

Early in the year, Peru decided to replace its ageing Lupo-class frigates with some lightweight modern alternatives. The nation’s navy chose only one strategic partner