Naval Warfare Review 2024: Business as usual overshadowed by geopolitics and budgets, but innovation promised solutions
What kind of year has it been?
In the naval domain, the answer to that question in 2024 depended on whose navy you spoke to, and what challenges they faced. The idea of ‘business as usual’ came under threat across the year from geopolitical shifts that created new threats, from budgetary shackles, and from the rise of new technologies.
2024 saw several new programmes of consequence signed, started, or brought to fruition, though.
Early in the year, Peru decided to replace its ageing Lupo-class frigates with some lightweight modern alternatives. The nation’s navy chose only one strategic partner
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Steel cutting begins on Malaysian corvettes
STM has begun building three corvettes for the Royal Malaysian Navy which are expected to be completed by mid-2028 at a programme cost of US$544 million.
-
USS Zumwalt undocked after supersonic weapons upgrade
The vessel will be the first in the US fleet to carry the Conventional Prompt Strike capability.
-
Italian Navy finally takes delivery of Trieste
The largest ship built in Italy in the post-war period has been delivered, and is expected to significantly boost Italy’s Amphibious Task Group.