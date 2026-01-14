To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What HII’s UK expansion could mean for Royal Navy’s uncrewed future

14th January 2026 - 09:26 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

HII Remus UUVs are in service with 30 countries. (Photo: HII)

As HII prepares to deliver its latest AI-enabled uncrewed surface vessel later this year, its major UK facility expansion aligns with the UK Royal Navy’s plans for a hybrid fleet.

US-headquartered HII’s announcement this week that its Portchester, UK, facility had now doubled in size puts the company’s uncrewed platforms on firmer footing to support current and potential future partners and customers both within the UK and Europe-wide.

According to HII, the Portchester site will offer “operational, technical and logistics support to deploy, sustain and integrate electronic warfare and C5ISR systems, fleet modernisation efforts, artificial intelligence capabilities and live, virtual and constructive training”, as its footprint increases by around 6,500 sq ft.

The company’s Remus family of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) – including the Remus 100, Remus 300, Remus 600

