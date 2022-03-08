WDS 2022: New frigate design helps plot course for greater Saudi military shipbuilding

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and International Maritime Industries (IMI) unveiled the new HDF-3800SA frigate design at the World Defense Show in Riyadh.
At the same time, the two companies signed an MoU for collaborative business projects.
In addition, for the operation and maintenance of the frigate, HHI said it would provide through-life support for the vessel.
‘We will continuously develop state-of-the-art naval vessels that can pave the way for the future defence market in the Middle East, beyond Saudi Arabia, by actively utilising the needs of international navies and our shipbuilding technology,’ stated HHI EVP Moon Young Park.
The HDF-3800SA frigate
