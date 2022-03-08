To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

WDS 2022: New frigate design helps plot course for greater Saudi military shipbuilding

8th March 2022 - 05:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan

RSS

Model of the new HDF-3800SA frigate at WDS 2022. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Saudi Arabia’s International Maritime Industries (IMI) is enhancing its military shipbuilding capabilities through a new partnership with HHI.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and International Maritime Industries (IMI) unveiled the new HDF-3800SA frigate design at the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

At the same time, the two companies signed an MoU for collaborative business projects.

In addition, for the operation and maintenance of the frigate, HHI said it would provide through-life support for the vessel.

‘We will continuously develop state-of-the-art naval vessels that can pave the way for the future defence market in the Middle East, beyond Saudi Arabia, by actively utilising the needs of international navies and our shipbuilding technology,’ stated HHI EVP Moon Young Park.

The HDF-3800SA frigate

