VSE to extend support work for Egyptian Navy vessels

VSE Corporation has received a $85.99 million increase to its IDIQ FMS contract to provide maintenance support for various Egyptian Navy vessels.

The DoD revealed on 16 August that the ceiling increase is necessary to support an urgent sole-source delivery order in support of Egyptian Navy MRO plans for four Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, four fast missile craft and two coastal minehunters.

Some 80% of the work will be completed outside the US ‘based on delivery orders as assigned’, the DoD added.

Work is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Shephard reported in July 2019 that VSE was providing engineering services support via FMS to the Egyptian Navy for Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, fast missile craft, coastal minehunters and 25m and 28m Fast Patrol Craft.

A further $41.58 million FMS order for VSE in July 2021 covers work until July 2023.