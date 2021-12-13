USS Oakland installs Naval Strike Missile

Pictured on 9 December 2021, USS Oakland finishes installation of a Naval Strike Missile launch frame. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

A fifth Independence-class LCS vessel has been equipped with the Kongsberg/Raytheon Naval Strike Missile.

The USN announced on 10 December that the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Oakland is now armed with the Naval Strike Missile (NSM).

Installation of the NSM launch module was completed on 9 December at Naval Base San Diego.

‘The addition of the NSM bolsters LCS capabilities to engage with ships in addition to the ship’s mission module,’ the USN noted in a statement. The subsonic sea-skimming missile (made by Kongsberg and Raytheon) has a range of 100nmi.

Besides Oakland, four other Independence-class LCS vessels are armed with the NSM: USS Jackson, USS Charleston, USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Tulsa.