USS Oakland installs Naval Strike Missile

Finnish Squadron 2020 corvettes to feature French navigation systems
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.
The USN announced on 10 December that the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Oakland is now armed with the Naval Strike Missile (NSM).
Installation of the NSM launch module was completed on 9 December at Naval Base San Diego.
‘The addition of the NSM bolsters LCS capabilities to engage with ships in addition to the ship’s mission module,’ the USN noted in a statement. The subsonic sea-skimming missile (made by Kongsberg and Raytheon) has a range of 100nmi.
Besides Oakland, four other Independence-class LCS vessels are armed with the NSM: USS Jackson, USS Charleston, USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Tulsa.
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.
The stakes are high as loss of port services can have far reaching strategic and economic ramifications.
French shipbuilder, OCEA, has launched the first Ukrainian FPB 98, with 19 more still expected.
The tugs' names, Haro, Barkerville, Canso, and Stella Maris, are tied to Canada’s maritime history.
While politics divide the British and French governments, both countries have made steady progress on their joint minehunting project.
Progress is made in Indonesia on fast attack craft, tank landing ships and OPVs.