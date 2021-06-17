USN seeks minehunting technical support

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Nine companies have received IDIQ contracts totalling $118.82 million from the US Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, to provide technical support for surface and subsurface mine countermeasure (MCM) systems.
The companies are: Applied Research Associates; Gryphon Technologies; HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions; ISPA Technology; Leidos; Oasis Systems; Peraton; SAIC; and Serco.
Work includes specification and design, fabrication, installation, test and evaluation, fielding, maintenance, training, and configuration and programme management of hardware and software.
The four-year contract includes four 12-month options which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $249.74 million, the DoD announced on 15 June.
If all options are exercised, the period of performance will extend until 14 June 2029.
‘Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period,’ the DoD added.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.