USN seeks minehunting technical support

Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and USS Chief (MCM 14) conduct minehunting training in the 7th Fleet area of operations, April 2020. (Photo: USN/Information Systems Technician 2nd Class James Greeves)

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific will source hardware and software support for surface and subsurface mine countermeasure systems.

Nine companies have received IDIQ contracts totalling $118.82 million from the US Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, to provide technical support for surface and subsurface mine countermeasure (MCM) systems.

The companies are: Applied Research Associates; Gryphon Technologies; HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions; ISPA Technology; Leidos; Oasis Systems; Peraton; SAIC; and Serco.

Work includes specification and design, fabrication, installation, test and evaluation, fielding, maintenance, training, and configuration and programme management of hardware and software.

The four-year contract includes four 12-month options which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $249.74 million, the DoD announced on 15 June.

If all options are exercised, the period of performance will extend until 14 June 2029.

‘Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period,’ the DoD added.