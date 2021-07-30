USN orders repairs to LCS waterjet and shaft assemblies

US waits a while longer to lay down the LAW
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.
Wärtsilä Defense has received an IDIQ contract worth up to $76.28 million from the US Naval Surface Warfare Center, to repair waterjet and shaft assemblies on Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs).
‘Work will be completed at the contractor’s facility in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2027. The contract will have a 60-month ordering period,’ the DoD noted on 28 July.
Fitted with two LM2500 gas turbines and two MTU Series 8000 diesel engines, as well as two LJ160E and two LJ150E waterjets, the trimaran Independence-class design can reach a top speed of 44kt with a range of 4,300 nautical miles.
Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.
The German Navy’s Brandenburg-class (F123) frigates will get new radars and fire control directors.
Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.
Israel Shipyards hopes its Themistocles-class corvette — named after the legendary Athenian naval strategist — will beat out its rival European Patrol Corvette (EPC) to fill Greece's corvette requirement.
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.