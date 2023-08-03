USN orders nine more Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyers

The contract price was not disclosed as further options are included in the contracts and these will be subject to a bidding process. However, in September 2019, the USN asked congress for $5.4 billion in FY2020 to build three more Flight III vessels.

The navy estimates that the average cost of the three DDG 51's requested for procurement in FY2020 is $1.821 billion each.

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers built for the USN incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) was delivered in June and includes the AN/SPY-6(V)1