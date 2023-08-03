To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN orders nine more Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyers

3rd August 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

USS Jack H Lucas was tghe first Arleigh Burke Flight III to be handed over and nine more have been ordered. (Photo: HII)

The USN will receive nine more DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers, six from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and three from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, under a deal likely to be worth around $1.8 billion each ship.

The contract price was not disclosed as further options are included in the contracts and these will be subject to a bidding process. However, in September 2019, the USN asked congress for $5.4 billion in FY2020 to build three more Flight III vessels.

The navy estimates that the average cost of the three DDG 51's requested for procurement in FY2020 is $1.821 billion each.

Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers built for the USN incorporate a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability. USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) was delivered in June and includes the AN/SPY-6(V)1

