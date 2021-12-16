USN orders ESSM Block 2 support from Raytheon

FMV signs contract for next phase of Torped 62 life extension
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon has received a $269.03 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command to support FY2021-FY2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full-rate production requirements, the DoD announced on 14 December.
Work will be completed by March 2025 at sites in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the US.
The RIM-162 ESSM entered service in 2004. Shephard Defence Insight notes that the missile is fitted with a 39kg blast fragmentation warhead, a mid-course update data link, a Mk 143 Mod 0 solid fuel rocket motor, and a semi-active radar homing system or a dual semi-active/active radar homing system.
Block 2 ESSMs include a new guidance system with a dual-mode active and semi-active radar.
A UK Parliament Defence Committee report, called "We're going to need a bigger Navy", compared the RN surface fleet to 'porcupines' with well-defended vessels that lack lethality.
USS Portland successfully test-fired the LWSD Mark 2 MOD 0 laser weapon on 14 December.
Aegis combat system upgrade covers three Royal Australian Navy air warfare destroyers.
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.