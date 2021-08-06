USN to name latest LCS

Poland shortlists Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Project Miecznik
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has been selected to potentially provide the Polish Navy with Meko frigates.
The USN will officially christen its newest Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Nantucket (LCS 27), on 7 August in a ceremony at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine facility in Wisconsin.
Construction of the vessel, the 14th Freedom-class LCS out of 16 planned, began in October 2019.
LCS 29 was laid down on 22 July 2020 and is the 15th Freedom-class vessel. LCS 31 the future USS Cleveland was laid down on 18 June 2021 as final ship of its type.
The Freedom-class vessels displace about 3,900t and are 115m-long with a beam of 17.5m and a draught of 3.9m. Powered by two MT30 gas turbines, four Isotta Fraschini V1708 diesel engines and two Colt-Pielstick 16PA6B diesel engines, the ships are capable of a top speed of 47kt with a range of 4,300nmi.
India's second aircraft carrier commences maiden sea trials, but more carriers are needed.
The Department of Defense (DoD) contract aims to produce autonomous full-scale ocean-going vertical take-off landing replenishment platforms.
The UK is beefing up its Greek frigate proposal with a pair of Type 23s.
Three companies gain IDIQ deals for Independence-class LCS sustainment with a total maximum value of almost $345 million.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is on track to receive more Rolling Airframe Missiles plus contractor support for the Aegis missile defence system.