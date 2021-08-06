USN to name latest LCS

First-in-class USS Freedom. USS Nantucket is the 14th vessel in the Freedom class.

USS Nantucket will be the 14th Freedom-class LCS out of 16 planned for the USN.

The USN will officially christen its newest Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Nantucket (LCS 27), on 7 August in a ceremony at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine facility in Wisconsin.

Construction of the vessel, the 14th Freedom-class LCS out of 16 planned, began in October 2019.

LCS 29 was laid down on 22 July 2020 and is the 15th Freedom-class vessel. LCS 31 the future USS Cleveland was laid down on 18 June 2021 as final ship of its type.

The Freedom-class vessels displace about 3,900t and are 115m-long with a beam of 17.5m and a draught of 3.9m. Powered by two MT30 gas turbines, four Isotta Fraschini V1708 diesel engines and two Colt-Pielstick 16PA6B diesel engines, the ships are capable of a top speed of 47kt with a range of 4,300nmi.