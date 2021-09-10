USN exercises submarine rescue contract option

General Atomics gains USN installation qualification
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems can independently perform shipyard alterations of its EMALS and AAG systems.
Naval Sea Systems Command has issued an $18.91 million modification to exercise an option in its contract with Oceaneering International for submarine rescue operations and maintenance.
Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed in September 2022, the DoD announced on 9 September.
Subsea engineering and applied technology company Oceaneering International is responsible for ensuring that USN submarine rescue systems are maintained at a high state of readiness to support rapid worldwide deployment.
UK company releases WADER V8.3 ocean information system.
The contract will ensure the destroyers’ sonar systems continue to meet the needs of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The USN has high ambitions but investment is needed, as outdated shipyard infrastructure could undermine its ability to field and maintain a 355-ship navy.
The South Korean SLBM programme continues to make headway with a first ejection test from a submerged submarine.
