USN exercises submarine rescue contract option

USN deployable unmanned submarine rescue vehicle. (Photo: USN)

Oceaneering International supports USN submarine rescue systems.

Naval Sea Systems Command has issued an $18.91 million modification to exercise an option in its contract with Oceaneering International for submarine rescue operations and maintenance.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed in September 2022, the DoD announced on 9 September.

Subsea engineering and applied technology company Oceaneering International is responsible for ensuring that USN submarine rescue systems are maintained at a high state of readiness to support rapid worldwide deployment.