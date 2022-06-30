USN awards SM-2 contract modification for Raytheon

Raytheon has been awarded a $57.85 million contract modification by the USN to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for LRIP of Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIC missiles and spares.

Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (73%); and Tucson, Arizona, (27%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024.

SM-2 Block IIIC features an active radar seeker and is expected to be deployed by the USN surface fleet by October 2022.

Besides production for the USN, overseas customers have shown interest in the missile. Shephard Defence Insight notes that Canada could order SM-2 Block IIIC under a $500 million FMS package approved by the State Department in November 2020.

Additionally, Australia is starting to invest in developing the SM-2 Block IIIC under Project Sea 1300.