USN awards Independence-class LCS logistics support contract

USS Independence pictured in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: USN/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)

Austal USA — which built the Independence-class LCS vessels — could maintain them at bases in the Asia-Pacific region until late 2026.

Austal USA is to provide ‘emergent repair and continuous maintenance’ for Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) operating in the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean, under a new $72.51 million contract from the US Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center in Yokosuka and Singapore.

‘The contract will include a one 24-month base period beginning in January with three additional 12-month option periods,’ the DoD announced on 23 November.

If contract options are exercised, the total value of the contract will rise to $215.88 million and work will be completed by December 2026.

The USN has received 13 out of the 19 Independence-class LCS vessels on order, according to Shephard Defence Insight.