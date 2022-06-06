USN and FMS customers to receive VLS launch components

Following a competitive tender, DRS Laurel Technologies has obtained an $11.99 million baseline contract to produce Mk 235 Mod 17 and Mod 18 launch control units (LCUs) for the MK 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS).

The deal from the Naval Surface Warfare Center includes options that would raise the cumulative value of the contract to $90.47 million, the DoD noted in a 3 June announcement.

Work will be completed by July 2023 or May 2027 if all options are exercised.

The deal comprises purchases for the USN (38% of the contract value) and the following FMS customers: Spain (36%); Australia (10%); South Korea and Finland (5% each); and Germany (4%).

The MK 41 VLS provides area and self-defence and anti-air warfare capabilities, as well as counter-air and land-attack cruise missile defence and surface/anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Each VLS is equipped with two redundant LCUs, which are electrically interfaced with all of the launch sequencers in the system.

The LCUs are used to select and issue prelaunch and launch commands to selected missiles in the VLS.