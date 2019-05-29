USCG receives William Hart FRC

The US Coast Guard (USCG) received its 34th Fast Response Cutter (FRC), William Hart, in Key West, Florida, on 23 May.

This will be the third of three FRCs to be stationed in Honolulu.

The FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment.They have improved habitability and seakeeping, and over-the-horizon cutter boat launch and recovery from astern or via side davits. Each FRC is 154ft long, has an endurance of at least five days and can reach a maximum speed of over 28 knots.

The USCG has ordered 50 FRCs to date of which 32 are in service: 12 in Florida; six in Puerto Rico; four in California and two each in Alaska, New Jersey, Mississippi, Hawaii and North Carolina.