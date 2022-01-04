US orders more engineering and technical services for SeaSparrow

ESSM launch in April 2021 from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

Japan and the UAE will benefit from the latest SeaSparrow contract for Raytheon.

Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded Raytheon a $55.12 million contract modification for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) and NATO Seasparrow Missile programmes, the DoD revealed on 30 December.

This contract combines purchases for the US (99%) plus Japan and UAE (1%) under the FMS programme.

Work will be completed by December 2022 in Tucson, Arizona (82%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (17%); Andover, Massachusetts (less than 1%); San Jose, California (less than 1%); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1%); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1%); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1%).

ESSM Block 2 employs an active- and semi-active guidance system to meet current and anticipated future threats.

The NATO SeaSparrow Project is an international consortium of 12 nations consisting of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the US.

The member nations are partners in the engineering, development, production and sustainment of the missiles and associated equipment.