US Navy’s Large Surface Combatant to reflect DDG-1000 lessons

The US Navy’s future Large Surface Combatant (LSC) will draw heavily on lessons learned from its tiny fleet of ‘extraordinarily expensive’ but cutting-edge DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyers, according to a key service official.

While high cost forced the navy to cut the number of Zumwalt ships it plans to buy from 32 to three, many advanced technologies developed for the DDG 1000s will help the navy design the LSC, which could replace Aegis cruisers and destroyers, said VADM Thomas Moore, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Those technologies include stealth and an efficient power system.

‘What we’ve learned