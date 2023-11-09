US Navy takes receipt of next-generation landing craft

The US Navy has accepted delivery of a Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 108 from Textron Systems following the completion of acceptance trials conducted by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey.

The SSC LCAC 108 undertook a series of readiness and capability tests to ensure it could meet the requirements set out by the US Navy, with delivery representing the official transfer of the ship to the US Navy.

Similar in size and dimension to the legacy LCACs they will replace, the next generation LCACs have been designed to be compatible with existing, well deck-equipped amphibious ships, the Expeditionary Sea Base and the Expeditionary Transfer Dock.

Capt. Jason Grabelle, program manager for Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs for the Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships, commented: ‘These next-generation craft provide our Navy and Marine Corps team with essential agility and speed to complete their missions.

‘SSC provides the fleet with agility and speed to assist with current and future mission requirements,’ he added.

LCACs can carry payloads of between 60–75 tons and have been used to transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo and assault element personnel over-the-beach, as well as in other battle environments and conditions.

Textron Systems also confirmed it was in ‘serial production’ on LCACs 109-120.