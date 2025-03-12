To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy shipbuilding branded “too slow” and “too expensive” by acquisition chief

US Navy shipbuilding branded “too slow” and “too expensive” by acquisition chief

12th March 2025 - 19:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

An artist’s impression of a Constellation-class frigate. (Image: US DoD)

Several of the US Navy’s leading programmes, including the Constellation-class frigate and the Virginia-class submarine, are significantly behind schedule.

The US’s naval shipbuilding regimen has been branded as both too slow and too expensive by Brett Seidle, the new acting acquisition chief of the US Navy (USN). 

Seidle made the charges in prepared and written remarks to the House Armed Services seapower panel. They included that ship deliveries were between one-to-four years late and that the later they become the more costs spiral, often faster than the rate of inflation.

To balance out his observations, Seidle acknowledged: “These challenges are shared across the nuclear and conventional shipbuilding communities, with both navy and industry sharing responsibility.”

The idea of increasing delays and spiralling costs

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us