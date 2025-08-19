To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy outlines next steps of the Aegis modernisation programme

19th August 2025 - 08:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A live-fire event with the Aegis Weapon System. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy intends to enhance the integration and lethality of the Aegis capabilities onboard its cruisers and destroyers.

The US Navy (USN) has been preparing the next phases of the Aegis modernisation programme and is seeking suppliers and capabilities to improve combat system integration and lethality of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) that currently equips in-service Ticonderoga Class Cruisers (CG 47) and Arleigh Burke class destroyers (DDG 51).

As part of this effort, the branch has recently published multiple notices of intent. Early this month, for instance, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) released a solicitation aiming at upgrading and redesigning the below-deck equipment of the existing AWS MK 99 Fire Control System (FCS).

According to the document,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

