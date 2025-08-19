US Navy outlines next steps of the Aegis modernisation programme

The US Navy (USN) has been preparing the next phases of the Aegis modernisation programme and is seeking suppliers and capabilities to improve combat system integration and lethality of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) that currently equips in-service Ticonderoga Class Cruisers (CG 47) and Arleigh Burke class destroyers (DDG 51).

As part of this effort, the branch has recently published multiple notices of intent. Early this month, for instance, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) released a solicitation aiming at upgrading and redesigning the below-deck equipment of the existing AWS MK 99 Fire Control System (FCS).

According to the document,