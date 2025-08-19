US Navy outlines next steps of the Aegis modernisation programme
The US Navy (USN) has been preparing the next phases of the Aegis modernisation programme and is seeking suppliers and capabilities to improve combat system integration and lethality of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) that currently equips in-service Ticonderoga Class Cruisers (CG 47) and Arleigh Burke class destroyers (DDG 51).
As part of this effort, the branch has recently published multiple notices of intent. Early this month, for instance, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) released a solicitation aiming at upgrading and redesigning the below-deck equipment of the existing AWS MK 99 Fire Control System (FCS).
According to the document,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs
The company has invested $80 million to enhance its facilities and establish a new maritime division.
-
How powerful is the US fleet of nuclear submarines compared to Russian capabilities?
Although both countries still operate Cold War-era platforms, they possess capable nuclear-powered and armed submarines and are investing in the development of new, advanced capabilities.
-
US Coast Guard to invest more than $5 billion in the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter
From FY2026 to FY2029, the OPC programme will receive funds from the Reconciliation Bill and the Coast Guard annual budget.