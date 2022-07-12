US Navy orders more propulsors for Virginia-class submarines

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on 11 July awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments an $11.37 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver more pump jet propulsor components and fixed assemblies for the Virginia-class attack submarine.

This followed an $18.81 million modification in June 2021 to the original $18 million contract from NAVSEA in December 2020.

Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Two Virginia-class boats per year are being built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries in a set of blocks under a spiral development plan that will allow technology insertion and design modifications into different variants over time.

The submarines are capable of operating in littoral and coastal environments. So far, up to 48 boats are planned with 38 ordered.