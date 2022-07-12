US Navy orders more propulsors for Virginia-class submarines
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) on 11 July awarded BAE Systems Land & Armaments an $11.37 million contract modification to manufacture and deliver more pump jet propulsor components and fixed assemblies for the Virginia-class attack submarine.
This followed an $18.81 million modification in June 2021 to the original $18 million contract from NAVSEA in December 2020.
Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (90%); and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025.
Two Virginia-class boats per year are being built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries in a set of blocks under a spiral development plan that will allow technology insertion and design modifications into different variants over time.
The submarines are capable of operating in littoral and coastal environments. So far, up to 48 boats are planned with 38 ordered.
More from Naval Warfare
-
For Lauderdale sails from Ingalls ahead of commissioning
San Antonio-class LPD Fort Lauderdale has departed Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding site ahead of the ships commissioning in Florida.
-
Royal Navy negotiating Naval Strike Missile purchase
Shephard understands the UK Royal Navy is negotiating a purchase of the Naval Strike Missile to fill a surface lethality gap created by the imminent retirement of the Harpoon Block 1C missile in 2023.
-
Australia orders first Naval Strike Missiles
Australia has ordered its first anti-ship missiles from Norway to equip its surface warships.
-
Fincantieri delivers OPV Sheraouh to Qatar
This delivery is part of a €4 billion programme that includes two OPVs, four corvettes and one landing platform dock.
-
Oboe landing craft receives independent ‘structural approval’
Serco Australia and Civmec are touting their Oboe landing craft for an Australian Army tender.
-
Questions raised over Australia’s Guardian ship
Technical faults have been reported in patrol boats being donated by Australia to its Pacific neighbours.