Surface Navy: US Navy looks to enhanced laser weapons
The US Navy is hoping to accelerate the introduction of new laser weapon systems aboard its surface fleet.
The rough plan for the introduction was outlined 10 January at the 29th National Symposium of the Surface Navy Association in Arlington, Virginia.
According to RADM Ronald Boxall, director, Surface Warfare Division (N96), the enhanced laser capabilities is one of the innovations being explored by several organisations within the service.
‘The Office of Naval Research, right now, with DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] and with our organization, are looking at doing a lot more with lasers,’ he said.
‘You’ll hear more
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Is the health of Russia’s submarine fleet improving?
The Russian Federation Navy submarine service has struggled to modernise in recent years, but progress on two main acquisition programmes could mean that it has turned a corner.
-
First P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft flies to Portugal
A former German Navy P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft has successfully flown to Portugal as part of a €45 million deal between the two countries.
-
Indra wins Saudi Arabian ship contract from Lockheed Martin
Spanish defence firm will equip ships set for Saudi Arabia with electronic defence systems.
-
Aurora Engineering wins Royal Navy support contract
A partnership between QinetiQ, BMT and AtkinsRéalis has been selected to ensure that the Royal Navy and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary receive support and service during operations.