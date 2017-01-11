Surface Navy: US Navy looks to enhanced laser weapons

The US Navy is hoping to accelerate the introduction of new laser weapon systems aboard its surface fleet.

The rough plan for the introduction was outlined 10 January at the 29th National Symposium of the Surface Navy Association in Arlington, Virginia.

According to RADM Ronald Boxall, director, Surface Warfare Division (N96), the enhanced laser capabilities is one of the innovations being explored by several organisations within the service.

‘The Office of Naval Research, right now, with DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency] and with our organization, are looking at doing a lot more with lasers,’ he said.

‘You’ll hear more