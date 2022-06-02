US Navy contracts Kleos for improved maritime geolocation

Kleos Space Inc. has announced the successful completion of a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Division, Crane for joint data experimentation.

Under the agreement, Kleos will provide its RF geolocation data in realistic test scenarios to improve maritime awareness for real-world challenges.

Applications for the geolocation data include sanctions reporting, embargo, trans-shipment monitoring, SAR, resource management, fisheries control, smuggling and border control.

The partnership was established under the SCOUT campaign, which aims to leverage the Naval Research and Development establishment enterprise in partnership with industry players.

The exercise is comprised of fast-paced discovery events, which contribute to the integration of future technologies.

Kleos’ Chief Revenue Officer, Eric von Eckatsberg, said: ‘Our clusters of four satellites can collect millions of square miles several times per day, far more efficiently than any aircraft’.

Kleos is uniquely positioned with a 4-satellites per cluster approach, flown in formation, to provide resilient and globally available RF data.

The company currently has a constellation of 12 satellites with the launch of its fourth cluster planned for later this year.