US Navy to commission LCS 13
The US Navy is set to commission its new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 13, the future USS Wichita, at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, on 12 January.
Wichita is a Freedom-class LCS designed to support operation in near-shore environments as well as in the open-ocean. The vessel can be deployed to support missions in the areas of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare.
The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom-variant and the Independence-variant. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin and the Independence-variant team is led by Austal USA.
