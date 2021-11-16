US Navy christens newest Spearhead-class ship

Australia commissions second tanker
Australia's second and final AOR from Navantia has entered service.
The USN on 13 November christened its 13th Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport, the future USNS Apalachicola (T-EPF 13).
EPF ships are designed to transport 600 short tons of military cargo 1,200nmi at an average speed of 35kt. The ship can operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways, interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities and on/off-loading the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank. It also includes a flight deck for helicopter operations.
The ship will be operated by USN Military Sealift Command and is the second vessel to be named after the city of Apalachicola. The first Apalachicola (YTB 767) was a Natick-class large harbour tug launched in 1963.
GE Power Conversion wins its third contract from US Navy Military Sealift Command.
Airbus is delivering BLoS comms capability for all the UK CSG, while Skynet 6A has begun production.
Singapore's navy is beginning to field a new system to monitor maritime security threats.
The speed, manoeuvrability and endurance of destroyers are an asset to any deploying force. However, technical issues can put these formidable ships out of action, making them little more than expensive flotsam.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.