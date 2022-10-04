US Navy asks Lockheed Martin to continue development of passive sonar for surface vessels
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will carry on the development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship-installed undersea warfare combat system for the USN (92%) and Royal Australian Navy (8%).
The company received a contract modification worth up to $253.89 million on 30 September.
Other aspects of the modification include the procurement of TB-37A multifunction towed array components and the inclusion of more Technical Insertion-22 (TI-22) hardware.
Work is scheduled for completion by March 2023 or March 2026 if all options are exercised.
AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes. The open-architecture system requires software upgrades every two years and TI hardware upgrades every four years.
