US Navy asks Lockheed Martin to continue development of passive sonar for surface vessels

4th October 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USN graphic depicting the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15. (Image: USN)

Lockheed Martin will continue to develop the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 sonar system for the USN and FMS customer Australia.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will carry on the development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship-installed undersea warfare combat system for the USN (92%) and Royal Australian Navy (8%).

The company received a contract modification worth up to $253.89 million on 30 September.

Other aspects of the modification include the procurement of TB-37A multifunction towed array components and the inclusion of more Technical Insertion-22 (TI-22) hardware.

Work is scheduled for completion by March 2023 or March 2026 if all options are exercised.

AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes. The open-architecture system requires software upgrades every two years and TI hardware upgrades every four years.

