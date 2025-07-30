US military pursues affordable, commercial solutions to enhance maritime ISR
The US military is seeking commercial solutions to be deployed in maritime environments and enhance the naval awareness across the joint force. As part of this effort, the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) issued last week the “Transparent Ocean” solicitation.
With a deadline for submissions due on 3 August, this initiative pursues capabilities and technologies to analyse marine-based activities and increase the protection of personnel and critical and supporting infrastructure.
It includes “commercially available solutions that leverage existing commercial infrastructure such as fibre optics, pipelines and undersea cables to enable detection of objects on, in, or above the ocean surface, as
