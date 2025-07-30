To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US military pursues affordable, commercial solutions to enhance maritime ISR

US military pursues affordable, commercial solutions to enhance maritime ISR

30th July 2025 - 16:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A C-2A Greyhound takes off on the flight deck of the USS Harry Truman. (Photo: US Navy)

The DIU is seeking low-cost, COTS capabilities and technologies to analyse naval environments and increase the safety for personnel and infrastructure.

The US military is seeking commercial solutions to be deployed in maritime environments and enhance the naval awareness across the joint force. As part of this effort, the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) issued last week the “Transparent Ocean” solicitation.

With a deadline for submissions due on 3 August, this initiative pursues capabilities and technologies to analyse marine-based activities and increase the protection of personnel and critical and supporting infrastructure.

It includes “commercially available solutions that leverage existing commercial infrastructure such as fibre optics, pipelines and undersea cables to enable detection of objects on, in, or above the ocean surface, as

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

