US DoD locates Sonardyne for underwater tracking

RCN contract supports testing new technologies
The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne to provide underwater positioning technology for the US DoD.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts chose Sonardyne’s portable Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short Baseline system after analysing its potential to support existing DoD programmes and provide situational awareness during open ocean missions.
Micro-Ranger 2 is designed to provide everything needed to start tracking divers, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous or uncrewed underwater vehicles or any other subsea targets.
It determines the location of underwater targets by transmitting an acoustic signal to transponders attached to the platform being tracked.
It is housed in a single IP-67-rated ruggedised case, small enough to operate anywhere from anything.
Micro-Ranger can track up to ten targets to over 3,000ft (995m) and comes complete with a surface-deployed Micro-Ranger Transceiver, a GNSS antenna and two of Sonardyne’s smallest transponders, the Nano.
It features a built-in battery to support more than ten hours of continuous use, as well as ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity to support fast and easy tracking.
The first ship of six for Belgium will be named BNS Ostende.
Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.
From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.
Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.
The Russian Navy awaits Tsirkon hypersonic missile deliveries in 2022.