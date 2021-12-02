US DoD locates Sonardyne for underwater tracking

Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system contains everything you need to track divers. (Photo: Sonardyne)

Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne to provide underwater positioning technology for the US DoD.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts chose Sonardyne’s portable Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short Baseline system after analysing its potential to support existing DoD programmes and provide situational awareness during open ocean missions.

Micro-Ranger 2 is designed to provide everything needed to start tracking divers, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous or uncrewed underwater vehicles or any other subsea targets.

It determines the location of underwater targets by transmitting an acoustic signal to transponders attached to the platform being tracked.

It is housed in a single IP-67-rated ruggedised case, small enough to operate anywhere from anything.

Micro-Ranger can track up to ten targets to over 3,000ft (995m) and comes complete with a surface-deployed Micro-Ranger Transceiver, a GNSS antenna and two of Sonardyne’s smallest transponders, the Nano.

It features a built-in battery to support more than ten hours of continuous use, as well as ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity to support fast and easy tracking.